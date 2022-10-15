WebClick Tracer

Saturday, October 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Gabrielle niligwak ng Vietnam: Pinas bigo sa back to back ng Miss Intercontinental

Bigo na maka-back-to-back win ang Pilipinas sa katatapos lang na Miss Intercontinental 2022 na ginanap sa Egypt.

Si Miss Vietnam Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc ang nag-uwi ng korona. First runner-up si Miss Puerto Rico Mariela Pepin; 2nd runner-up si Miss Brazil Cecília Almeida de Sousa; Third runner-up si Miss Nigeria; at fourth runner-up si Miss Venezuela Emmy Carrero Mora.

Nakapasok naman sa Top 20 si Miss Philippines Gabrielle Basiano.

Last year, ang Pilipinas ang nagwagi sa naturang pageant. Sa farewell walk ni Cinderella Obeñita bago ipasa ang korona, ito ang naging speech niya:

“It’s been an incredible journey so far. I’m so emotional right now because actually today is the birthday of my late grandmom. She passed away when we were in the middle of the pre-pageant activities, so I really dedicate my endeavors to her.

“I will always be grateful to Miss Intercontinental Organization… for your trust in me and for believing in me. You have opened so many doors for me, so many opportunities.

“Taos-puso po ang aking pasasalamat sa inyong suporta, paniniwala and I know that victory, our victory, is really rooted from a heart of gratitude. I wouldn’t be where I am now if not for the people who have made it possible.” (Ruel Mendoza)

