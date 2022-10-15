75K health worker galing ‘Pinas wanted sa Austria

Nangangailangan ng may 75,000 health care workers sa Austria.

Ito ay matapos na magbukas muli ang Austria sa Filipino nurse matapos ang apat na dekada.

Nabatid sa Austrian Chamber of Commerce, isa ang Pilipinas sa mga bansang maaring tumugon sa pangangailangang ito.

Bilang hudyat na nagbukas na ang pinto ng Austria ay nagkaroon ng isang historic salo-salo sa Philippine Embassy sa Vienna.

Dumalo sa pagtitipon ang pitong Pinoy nurses, mga kinatawan ng embahada, Austrian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recruitment agencies, Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) at iba pang stakeholders.

“This welcome breakfast is dedicated to our very own Filipino nurses fresh from the Philippines,” ayon kay Maria Corina Buñag, labor attache, POLO-Milan.

Mismong ang chief ng International Skilled Workers Offensive ng Austrian Chamber of Commerce and Industry ang sumalubong sa Pinoy nurses.

“I think it is a great opportunity for Filipino nurses because we have in Austria a huge demand for skilled labor especially in the health sector. We expect in the next 8 years a demand of 75,000 health care workers. So we are very happy and proud to welcome these Filipino nurses in Vienna,” ayon kay Mag. Maximilian Buchleitner ng Austrian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Nalaman na ma¬ging ang European-based recruitment agency na gumagabay sa Pinoy health workers, nagpapasalamat sa mabilis na pag-arangkada ng programa ng pagbubukas ng oportunidad sa trabaho para sa Pinoy health care workers.

Sa mga interesadong mag-apply, bisitahin ang website ng Philippine Embassy sa Vienna o makipag-ugnayan sa POLO Milan. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)