SSS payment sa bangko, e-wallet kinargahan ng service fee

Inanunsyo ng Social Security System (SSS) na maniningil na ng service fee ang mga accredited collecting partner nila sa bawat payment transaction.

Mula P6 hanggang P25 ang ipapataw na bayad sa serbisyo ng mga SSS-accredited collecting partner.

Kabilang sa mga accredited collecting partner ng SSS ang GCash, PayMaya, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Robinsons Bank Corporation, Security Bank Corporation, Union Bank of the Philippines, AltPayNet at CIS Bayad Center, Inc.

“Please be informed that SSS-accredited collecting partners may now charge a service fee for payment transactions, similar to other government agencies,” pahayag ng SSS.

Epektibo ito simula Disyembre 21, 2022. (Issa Santiago)