Thursday, October 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Queen of aesthetics’ Nadine Lustre sinabong kay Bella Hadid

Queen of aesthetics nga ang tawag ng mga netizen kay Nadine Lustre.

What does aesthetic girl mean?

“In the most basic definition, aesthetic means: concerned with beauty or the appreciation of beauty (that’s the dictionary definition). When applied to teens and social media, it means: “In reference to social media, the term “aesthetic” is usually used to refer to the overall visual theme and mood of an account.

Well, sa latest Instagram post nga ni Nadine, marami na naman ang bumilib sa kanya. Sobrang fierce kasi ng mga photo na `yon, na alam mong super confident sa sarili niya ang aktres.

Ang dami ngang napa-wow, kahit ang mga sikat na aktres, beauty queen.

Imagine, humakot agad ng 417,850 ang nag-like sa isang photo niya, ha!

May nagsasabi na kopyang-kopya niya si Chun-Li.

Pero ‘yun na nga, mas marami ang gustong itapat si Nadine kay Bella Hadid, ha! Kayang-kaya nga raw nitong angkinin ang ‘queen of aesthetics’ title.

Well, dahil Pinoy ako, kaya kay Nadine ang boto ko, ha! (Rb Sermino)

