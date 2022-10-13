PSC Chiarman Noli Eala inilatag plano sa NSAs

INILANTAD ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala ang blueprint ng nais nitong tunguhing direksiyon ng ahensiya ng gobyerno sa sports sa pagpapahayag ng mga plano at programa sa ginanap Huwebes na PSC-NSA Consultative Meeting sa Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

Ipinaliwanag ni Eala na bagaman ayaw nitong manghimasok sa kalayaan ng mga national sports association, nais naman nito na mabigyan ng proteksiyon at masunod ang mandato ng ahensiya base sa Republic Act 6847 mula sa pagtutulungan na katulad sa isang miyembro ng pamilya.

“This consultative meeting is just a start of our continuous coordination and working with the NSAs. The reception of NSAs is very positive. I think 68 NSAs attended the meeting out of 74. I am very thankful of their support. Aside from laying out our plans and programs, we also laid out the framework of our national sports agenda,” sabi ni Eala.

“We assured the NSAs that we will respect their autonomy. However, it must be a responsible autonomy. We also stressed the importance of mutual respect. The most important component of our program is family. I believe that no grassroots program can be successful without the component of family. Kung supportive ang pamilya, our athletes can also achieve success,” sabi nito.

Inihayag naman nito ang direksiyon ng ahensiya na nakatuon sa lahat ng institusyon tulad ng pamilya, senior citizen, persons with disabilities, mga kabataan, young professionals hanggang sa mga elite athlete.

“We will establish a pathway to success beginning with the “Duyan ng Magiting” or the “Cradle of the Brave” at the grassroots level leading to the tweaked version of the Gintong Alay which we will call “Project: Gintong Laban” which is the elite level,” sabi ni Eala sa kinikunsidera nitong magiging Festivals of Sports.

“While Gintong Alay is a godfather program, considering the number of national sports associations we have now, we will pool the resources from these partners to equally distribute to our athletes,” sabi pa ni Eala.

Tumulong din sina Atty. Kenneth Joy Quimio mula Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Jeorge Lozano mula sa Commission on Audit na nagpresenta ng impormasyon upang matulungan ang mga NSA sa nararapat na proseso at dokumento sa kanilang pakikipagtransaksiyon sa PSC. (Lito Oredo)