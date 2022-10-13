‘It’s been a hell…’ Blake Shelton nilayasan ‘The Voice’

Nagpaalam na ang country superstar na si Blake Shelton sa pagiging mentor sa The Voice. Hindi na raw siya uupo sa red chair sa susunod na season ng The Voice.

Naging mentor si Blake ng The Voice sa simula pa lang nito. Kaya after 12 years and 23 seasons ng show ay handa na siyang bitawan ito.

Heto ang pinost niyang mensahe sa Instagram:

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.

“It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.

“Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Nag-comment naman ang wife ni Blake na si Gwen Stefani sa ginawang pamamaalam nito sa show: “I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u. your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and i am so lucky to be part of ur life’s journey.”

Kabilang si Blake Shelton sa original mentors ng The Voice noong magsimula ito noong 2011. Kasama sa OG mentors ay sina Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green at Adam Levine. (Ruel Mendoza)