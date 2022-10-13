Alekhine Nouri naka-draw sa Grandmaster ng Austria

IPINARAMDAM agad ni Pinoy FM Alekhine Nouri ang kanyang lakas matapos makatabla kay GM Felix Blohberger ng Austria sa first round ng World Junior Chess Championship 2022 Open U-20 na nilaro sa Sardinia, Italy Miyerkoles ng gabi.

May ELO rating na 2251, hindi hinayaan ni 16-year-old Nouri na dominahin siya ni Blohberger na may ELO rating na 2493 kaya nakahirit ng draw ang Pinoy matapos ang 65 moves ng Rossolimo Attack Variation – Sicilian Defense.

“The first round is one of the toughest rounds in any tournament. It usually sets the tone of how you’re going to perform,” sabi ni GM Jayson Gonzales, Chief Executive Officer ng National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

Tangan ang 0.5 puntos, makakalaban ni Nouri sa round 2 si 23rd seed IM Ido Gorshtein (ELO 2471) ng Israel.

“It is a good start for me. I need to prepare for the next rounds. I’m excited for this event, ” sabi ni Nouri.

Tumatayong coach ni Nouri si NM Almario Marlon Bernardino Jr. kung saan ang kampanya nila ay suportado ni Philippine Sports Commission chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” M. Eala, Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo , executive secretary Atty. Guillermo B. Iroy Jr., Philippine Olympic Committee President at Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino Jr. (Elech Dawa)