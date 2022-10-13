Aby Maraño, dyowa todo sa lambingan

KAPANSIN-PANSIN ang pagiging super sweet ng F2 Logistics Cargo Movers spiker na si na si Aby Maraño, makikita sa latest post nito sa kanyang social media account ang isang mahabang post para sa kanyang partner na si Kamille Cal.

“Now, you will enjoy every sweet and bumpy rides of your life’s journey with me. Worry not my love, your world will no longer be dark – we will color it with flurry of colors,” sambit ni Maraño.

Ang miyembro naman ng UP Women’s Volleyball Team na si Cal ay sumagot din sa post ng nobya, “wow. I love you!”

“It might be painful and scary at times but I oath to the stars in heaven that it’s never going to be empty again. In fact, it is never meant to be empty. Not when you’re with me,” pahabol ni Maraño. (Sarah Jireh Asido)