Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Oktubre 13, 2022 – Huwebes / Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 5 Axis Deviation, 2 Mustang Sally, 1 Top Posse

R02 – 3 Eutychus, 6 Prettiest Star, 1 Elegant Lady, 2 Dugong Bughaw

R03 – 8 Sun Moon Lake, 4 Noir, 6 Mettle Strength, 5 Apo Ni Maria

R04 – 5 Diez Catorce, 3 Brilliant Move, 7 Miss Rosario, 6 Batang Malvar

R05 – 8 Sexy Love, Entry No. 4, 6 Wild Act, 3 Tontoneeto

R06 – 2 Calbayog, 4 Attractive Force, 1 Life Gets Better, 6 Hook The Hustler

R07 – 6 Believe Me, 1 Tan Goal Too, 4 Yoshiko, 5 Starsonfortyfive

R08 – 10 Bishop Blue, 7 No Regret, 8 Cinderella King, 9 Digital

Solo Pick: Axis Deviation, Sun Moon Lake

Longshot: Eutychus

Una sa Balita

