Angela Lansbury pumanaw na

Pumanaw na ang award-winning TV and theater actress na si Angela Lansbury sa edad na 96.

Sumikat sa American TV audience ang British-born actress dahil sa role niya as writer-detective Jessica Fletcher sa crime series na Murder, She Wrote na umere from 1984 to 1996.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles… just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” ayon sa official statement ng pamilya ni Lansbury.

Tumagal ng 70 years ang career ni Lansbury at nanalo siya ng anim na Golden Globes, limang Tony Awards at isang honorary lifetime Oscar. Nakakuha rin siya ng three Oscar nominations at 19 Emmy nominations.

Lumabas siya sa 60 films, kabilang dito ang Gaslight, National Velvet, The Long, Hot Summer, Blue Hawaii, The Manchurian Candidate, Death on the Nile, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Mary Poppins Returns, The Grinch, Nanny McPhee at naging boses siya ni Mrs. Potts sa Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

On Broadway, pinuri ang performances siya sa Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Gypsy, A Little Night Music, Mame, The King and I, Blithe Spirit and The Best Man.

Lansbury was born in London on October 16, 1925, to a family of politicians and actors. Nag-migrate sila to the US noong 1940 para matakasan ang giyera. Sa edad na 17 ay kinontrata siya ng MGM Studios for seven years.

Lansbury was married for 53 years to her second husband Peter Shaw, who died in 2003.

Ginawad kay Lansbury ang titulong “Dame” ni Queen Elizabeth II noong 2014. (Ruel Mendoza)