Ressa binasura apela sa CA

Ibinasura ng Court of Appeals (CA) Fourth Division ang inihain na motion for reconsideration ni Rappler CEO Maria Ressa at dating writer Reynaldo Santos Jr. kaugnay sa kasong cyber libel isinampa ng negosyanteng si Wilfredo Keng.

Una nang iniugnay ng Rappler si Keng na sangkot umano sa human trafficking at drug smuggling activities.

Sa 16 pahinang desisyon ng CA, sinabi nito na ang argumento nina Ressa at Santos ay naresolba na ng CA.

“We find no reason to belabor on the other arguments raised by the accused-appellants, particularly on the liability of accused-appellant Ressa as CEO and Executive Editor of Rappler, and the imposed penalties and damages, as they are mere reiterations that this Court.

Sinabi pa ng CA na ang conviction ni Ressa at Santos ay hindi pagsikil sa freedom of speech kundi dahil sa reckless na paggamit ng cyber technology.

“In conclusion, it worthy and relevant to point out that the conviction of the accused-appellants for the crime of cyber libel punishable under the Cybercrime Law is not geared towards the curtailment of the freedom of speech, or to produce an unseemingly chilling effect on the users of cyberspace that would possibly hinder free speech,” ayon pa sa korte. (Juliet de Loza)