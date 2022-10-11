DOTr inaaral pagsapribado ng EDSA busway

Inihayag ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista na masusi pang pag-aaralan ang panukalang pagsasapribado ng EDSA Busway System.

“We have requested the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) Center to set aside funds for the feasibility study,” pahayag ni Bautista sa Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines-MVP Group Infrastructure Forum sa Pasay City, nitong Lunes.

Ang pahayag ng opisyal ay makaraang manawagan ang ilang mga negosyante at advocacy groups na isapribado na ang sistema ng busway upang mapabuti at magkaroon ng kaayusan ang mga commuter.

“The feasibility study will look into how privatization can make the busway system more efficient and more affordable for the commuting public,” paliwanag ng opisyal. (Dolly Cabreza)