Carl Tamayo, Maroons paaamuin Bulldogs

Team Standings

UP 3 0

Ateneo 2 1

La Salle 2 1

NU 2 1

UST 1 2

Adamson 1 2

UE 1 2

FEU 0 3

Mga laro ngayon: (Mall of Asia Arena)

11:00am — Ateneo vs UST

1:00pm — UP vs NU

4:30pm — DLSU vs UE

6:30pm — FEU vs Adamson

BABANGGAIN ng defending champions University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons, na muling rerendahan ni Rookie of the Year Carl Vincent Tamayo, ang delikadong National University (NU) Bulldogs sa ikalawang laro ng 85th season ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament Miyerkoles sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Sinungkit ng Katipunan-based squad ang 73-67 panalo kontra Far Eastern University Tamaraws nitong Sabado para sa malinis na 3-0 baraha.

Sasambulat ang UP-NU tussle sa ala-una ng hapon, matapos ang tapatan ng Season 84 runner-up Ateneo Blue Eagles kontra University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers sa alas-11 ng umaga.

Matutunghayan naman sa alas-4:30 ng hapon ang tapatan ng La Salle Green Archers at UE Red Warriors, habang tatapusin ng quadruple-header ng FEU at Adamson Falcons sa alas-6:30 ng gabi.

“I’m happy but there’s still a lot to work on for our team. We had a huge lead in the first quarter, then suddenly FEU took the lead after the first half,” wika ni Tamayo.

“We hope as the season goes on, we will improve more. Our team never stopped whatever the situation we faced [even] the team is ready facing this kind of pressure. We may be inconsistent but at least at the end of the day, we accepted and overcame the pressure and still got the win.”

Naitakas rin ng Jhocson-five ang panalo kontra UST Growling Tigers, 69-63, sa kanilang huling salang. (Gerard Arce)