Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel Ortega pinakilig si Joyce Anne Burton

Kahit na kontrabida sa GMA-Quantum Films series na What We Could Be ang former beauty queen na si Joyce Ann Burton, sobrang kinikilig naman daw ito sa loveteam nila Miguel Tanfelix at Ysabel Ortega.

“May isang scene between Franco and Cynthia na na-witness ko bilang nanay na sa labas, sa character, galit ako dahil sila in love sila but deep down inside as my self, as Joyce Ann Burton, kilig na kilig po ako.

“Ang hirap kaya no’n, ‘di ba? You have to be angry but deep down inside, because I’m also a fan, sabi ko nakakatuwa naman. So for me that’s one of my favorite scenes,” sey ni Joyce.

Naging big fan daw siya ng Sparkle loveteam na YsaGuel dahil mahuhusay daw silang umarte at napaka-professional sa trabaho.

“They are young people who are interested in things outside of themselves. Kadalasan kasi mga young people, they are only interested in what other young people do.

“Miguel cares about his co-actors and I felt that parang in-embance niya ako. Winelcome niya ako bilang mommy niya dito sa set and I really felt accepted and cared about. Hindi lang ‘yung ‘Hi, Bye.’ It’s like ‘Hi, how are you? How are you doing? Ano ‘yung latest sa ‘yo?’ ‘Tapos, we worked together very well, so I really enjoyed doing scenes with him.”

“My experience with Ysabel is more off-cam na talagang she’s interested na makapagkwentuhan, so nakakatuwa. I really enjoyed working with these young people.”

Nanalo bilang Bb. Pilipinas-Universe 1985 si Joyce at una niyang sabak sa showbiz noong 1986 ay ang comedy movie nila Dolphy at Panchito na Kalabog En Bosyo: Strike Again at Anomalya ni Andres de Saya with Vic Vargas and Gloria Diaz.

Lumabas din siya sa mga pelikulang Binibini Ng Aking Panaginip (1994), Sin Island (2018) at My Amanda (2021). Sa TV ay nakasama si Joyce sa Ang Lihim Ni Annasandra, Los Bastardos, Bagman at Manilennials. (Ruel Mendoza)