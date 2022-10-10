Mga bitbit ni Rodriguez sibak sa 2023

Napawi ang kaba ng mga empleyado at staff ng Office of the Executive Secretary na bitbit ni dating Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez matapos palawigin hanggang katapusan ng taon ang kanilang pananatili sa trabaho.

Sa memorandum No. 7 na pinirmahan ni bagong acting Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, mananatili hanggang December 31, 2022 ang lahat ng mga empleyado na na-appoint noong panahon ni Rodriguez.

“In the exigency of the service and to prevent any disruption in the delivery of government services, all employees and officials in the Office of the President Proper, whose coterminous with the previous appointing authority, shall remain in service and continue to preform their duties and functions until 31, December 2022,” anang memo ni Bersamin.

Gayunman, maaari rin namang bawiin ang kontrata ng mga co-terminous ng dating ES o kaya ay kapag tinanggap ang resignation ng mga ito o kaya ay pinalitan ng bagong nakaupong opis­yal. (Aileen Taliping)