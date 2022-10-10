Lindsay Lohan tapos nang maloka-lokahan

Nagbabalik si Lindsay Lohan sa pamamagitan ng Netflix Christmas movie titled Falling For Christmas na magsisimula sa November 10.

Sa first trailer ng holiday movie, sinabi ng 36-year old former teen star na: “Christmas has come early this year and I come bearing gifts.”

Sa naturang holiday rom-com, gaganap si Lohan bilang spoiled hotel heiress na si Sierra na nagkaroon ng total amnesia pagkatapos ng isang ski mountain pagkatapos na mag-propose ang boyfriend niya sa kanya. Kinupkop siya ng isang pamilya na may-ari ng isang ski lodge at magkakaroon sila ng romantic storyline ng lodge owner na isang biyudo played by Chord Overstreet.

“I tried to avoid letting distractions on set get in the way. I’m very much to myself before and after a scene. I like to get in my own headspace and prepare quietly on the side. But for me, my whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It’s just in me. It’s a part of me.

“Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing. It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies,” sey ni Lohan sa kanyang acting comeback.

Well, at least, tapos nang magloka-lokahan si Lindsay, ha! (Ruel Mendoza)

