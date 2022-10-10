WebClick Tracer

Monday, October 10, 2022

NEWS

House arrest kay Leila hinirit

Kung hindi umano mapagbibigyan ng korte ang kahilingang pagkalooban ng bail si dating senador Leila de Lima, mas mainam umanong isaila­lim na lang ito sa house arrest.

Ito ang sinabi ni dating Senador Franklin Drilon kasunod ng naganap na insidente ng hostage-taking sa kanyang detention facility sa Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters sa Camp Crame.

“I would urge court to grant bail to Senator Leila. Bail is denied only where evidence of guilt is strong,” sabi ni Drilon sa panayam ng mga reporter.

“I f she does not grant bail, then maybe she can be allowed detention in her residence. Sa iba ‘di ba hospital detention is allowed. The same here legal issue is where should she be detained? That’s within power and prerogative of judge,” dagdag pa niya. (Dindo Matining)

