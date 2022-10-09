Stome, SMB rumesbak

Mga laro sa Miyerkoles

(Smart Aranceta Coliseum)

3 pm – NorthPort vs Blackwater

5:45 pm – NLEX vs Magnolia

Agad bumawi si Diamond Stone sa malamyang binyag nang bitbtin ang San Miguel Beer sa 113-105 panalo kontra Rain or Shine sa naantala ng halos kalahating oras na laro sa pagkasira ng game clock sa 47th Philippine Basketball Association 2022 Commissioners’ Cup elims Linggo ng gabi sa PhilSports Arena sa Pasig.

Nagtala si Stone ng 42 points, 13 rebounds at 3 assists upang ibigay sa Beermen ang unang panalo sa dalawang laro sa mapisikalid na laban kung saan napatalsik sa si Beau Belga dahil sa flagrant foul sa fourth qarter sa pagkalaglag ng team niya sa 2-3.

“I just want to thank our coach. He was the one who prepared me know the system and getting me adjusted, getting me also in the game,”lahad ni Stone, na pinalitan ang orihinal na import na si Thomas Robinson.

“It is really hard when we know that Thomas Robinson cannot play, we immediately called the agent of Diamond, send somebody right away. He don’t know the system but hHe played right away. He realized that he should play,” sey naman ni SMB coach Leovino Austria.

Tumulong si June Mar Fajardo sa 21 puntos, 8 rebounds, 4 assists at 2 blocks habang may 13 pts. si CJ Perez sa humabang labanan dahil muntik magpamng-abot sina Chris Ross at Elasto Painters coach Yeng Guiao. (Lito Oredo)