Ping Lacson: PNP noon pa inalok si De Lima ng ibang kulungan

Hindi sana nalagay sa alanganin si dating senador Leila De Lima kung pumayag lamang siya na malipat sa ibang piitan mula sa Philippine National Police Custodial Center kung saan ay tinangka siyang i-hostage ng mga bilanggong sangkot sa mga karumal-dumal na krimen.

Ayon kay dating PNP Chief at Senador Panfilo Lacson, dati nang may alok ang PNP sa dating mambabatas na ilipat siya ng ibang pasilidad dahil ang kinaroroonan niya ay para lamang sa mga tinatawag na high-value criminals at mga pinakamapapanganib na terorista pero tumanggi umano si De Lima.

“What is not known to many, an offer for transfer was already made by the PNP to Sen de Lima as early as mid-August this year on the occasion of the US Congressional delegation visit led by Sen. Markey, the reason being – the PNP Custodial Center is primarily designed for high-value criminals and high-risk terrorists. Unfortunately, the former senator declined the offer and opted to stay where she is presently detained,” banggit ni Lacson sa isang pahayag.

May mensahe din si Lacson sa mga kritiko o pumupuna sa PNP matapos na mangyari ang tangkang panghohostage sa dating mambabatas.

“The swift and decisive response undertaken by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the foiled hostage-taking of former Senator de Lima and the in-depth investigation already ordered by Chief PNP Azurin must be taken into consideration before the usual critics start to put the PNP in a bad light,” banggit pa ng dating PNP chief at mambabatas.

Rekomendasyon ni Lacson para hindi na maulit ang naturang pangyayari na huwag nang isama sa ibang mga bilanggo ang mga sangkot sa terorismo gaya ng Abu Sayyaf na tukoy na bilang isang teroristang grupo.

“That all being said, and without intending to preempt the authorities, high-risk detainees who are members of an internationally proscribed terrorist organization like the Abu Sayyaf Group should be isolated and not mixed with the other PDLs,” ayon pa kay Lacson.

Mga miyembro ng nabanggit na bandidong grupo ang nagtangkang manghostage kay De Lima. (Carlito Evangelista)