Oct. 7 dineklarang ‘Jo Koy day’ sa LA

Maluha-luha si Jo Koy sa Instagram post niya, na kung saan ay pinarangalan nga siya sa Los Angeles.

“Didn’t think I was going to get emotional. My goal was always to tell my story and represent my culture the best way that I could. Thank you to the beautiful city of Los Angeles for declaring October 7th Jo koy Day. I’m forever grateful and I will continue to wave my flag high. Mahal Kita!” sabi ni Jo Koy.

Tuwang-tuwa naman ang mga Pinoy na artista sa karangalan na ito ni Jo Koy.

“May God bless you more Jo. Thank you for all that you do! Congrats!” sabi ni Jessa Zaragoza.

“Whoothooooot! You make us proud always. Proud Pinoy here!” sey ni Vina Morales.

Congrats Jo Koy! (Rb Sermino)