Sunday, October 9, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Lumala sakit: Concert ni Bieber sa Pinas ng Oct. 29 kanselado na

Tuluyan nang na-postpone ang mga natitirang tour dates ng Justice World Tour ng Canadian popstar na si Justin Bieber hanggang sa katapusan ng taong ito.

Kasama nga sa mare-reschedule for 2023 ay ang show niya rito sa Manila. May show date na ito for March 25, 2023.
Dapat ay sa October 29 ang concert date ni Justin dito sa Pilipinas at gagawin ito sa CCP Concert Grounds bilang parte ng Asian leg ng Justice World Tour.

Pero dahil sa mental and health problems ng singer, nakansela na ang 12 shows ngayong October.
Sa nilabas na statement ng producer: “With today’s announcement, these remaining dates are officially postponed. The potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability. Fans with tickets to all postponed World Tour dates should await news on dates, venues, and cities as updates become available.”
Maraming showdates ng Justice World Tour sa South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe ang nakansela dahil mas bibigyan ni Bieber ng prayoridad ang kanyang kalusugan.
Na-diagnosis si Bieber with the Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which caused partial paralysis to his face. Maging ang kanyang asawang si Hailey ay may pinagdaraanan din na health problems. (Ruel Mendoza)

