Sunday, October 9, 2022

Jocson, Heroes lider sa PCAP

PATULOY ang pagpapakitang-gilas ng Laguna Heroes nang akbayan ni Richie Jocson sa magkasunod na panalo sa 2nd Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) 2022 Open Conference na nilaro sa Chess.com Platform nitong Sabado ng gabi.

Tumulak ng perfect six points si Jocson sa paggiba kina Arena Grandmaster Melchor Fronda III at Lordwin Espiritu ng Isabela, at Lourecel Hernandez Ecot ng Cavite para manguna ang Laguna sa Northern division.

Malaking ambag din ang puntos ni GM John Paul Gomez para sa Laguna na naka-5-of-6, kapareho ng binakas na iskor nina International Master Angelo Abundo Young at FIDE Master Roel Abelgas.

“Cavite and Isabela are great teams. We would like to congratulate the team for scoring another twin victories tonight. The decision of GM Gomez to play in the 3rd Conference is a big help to bring up the moral and confidence of Heroes,” sey ni Engr. Benjamin Dy ng SDC Global Choice Foods na isa sa mga pupapadrino sa team.

Kinalos ni Gomez sina Nick Marinduque ng Isabela at IM Joel Banawa ng Cavite. (Elech Dawa)

