Pinoy BFF ni Spider-man Jacob Batalon bida na sa serye

Ang Pinoy best friend ni Spider-man na si Jacob Batalon ay bida na sa comedy-thriller series na Reginald The Vampire.

Pagkatapos na gumanap na Ned Leeds, ang sidekick ni Tom Holland sa tatlong Spider-man films ng Marvel Cinematic Universe, ngayon ay siya na ang nasa title role.

“I think for me being a person of color in the industry, I think that we all sort of have that share of struggle of being placed in a box. And I will say that our show is really good metaphor for that sort of idealism that society has about the way we look, judges the way we are perceived in life. So I carry that with me all the time, but I I try not to let that stop me from doing what I want and letting me succeed in things that I want to succeed in,” sey ni Batalon.

Pinanganak at lumaki si Batalon sa Hawaii at parehong Filipino ang kanyang mga magulang. Sa isang episode ng Reginald The Vampire, pinag-usapan ang tungkol sa mga pagkaing Pinoy.

“It was a very beautiful thing. Filipinos especially, we’re not really seen in the media the way that we deserve to be. A lot of AAPI people absolutely need to be seen and heard and understood more. And it was a very big deal. I was very, very proud to have really put that in the show, and I hope people eat more lumpia and pansit,” ngiti pa niya.

Masasabing suwerte ang dumapo kay Batalon noong maisipan niyang mag-audition para sa role ng best friend ni Spider-man. Yun ang first time daw niyang mag-audition at nagulat siya noong nakatanggap siya ng tawag na siya ang napili.

Reginald The Vampire is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant. Mapapanood ito sa SyFy Channel.