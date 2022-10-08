Hilary Swank kambal pinagbubuntis sa edad na 48

Sa edad na 48, buntis sa twins ang Hollywood actress na si Hilary Swank.

In-announce ng two-time Oscar best actress sa Good Morning America na kambal ang dinadala niya at masayang-masaya ang husband niyang si Philip Schneider.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” sey pa ng aktres na bida sa show na Alaska Daily.

Sa pag-guest naman ni Swank sa Live with Kelly and Ryan, pinag-usapan ang first time niyang magbuntis at paano naapektuhan ang taping nila ng kanyang bagong show.

“It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable. I’m feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that. But I’m feeling good right now. But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day… I cut my jeans open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity. And they came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'”

Sa Instagram ay pinost niya ang video ng kanyang baby bump na may caption na: Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!”

Taong 2019 nang magpakasal sina Hilary and Philip after two years of dating. (Ruel Mendoza)