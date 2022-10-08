Comelec binasura protesta sa panalo ni Mayor Honey

Ibinasura ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang isinampang election protest laban kay Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna matapos katigan ang “landslide victory” ng una sa nakalipas na 2022 election noong Mayo 9.

Ayon sa pitong pahinang desisyon ng Comelec Second Division “insufficient in form and content” ang election protest ng natalong kandidatong si Atty. Alexander Lopez.

Nakasaad sa desisyon ng Comelec Second Division na “the alleged documented massive acts of vote buying… are bare assertions uncorroborated by any other proof, whether testimonial or documentary.”

Nabatid na si Lacuna ay nakatanggap ng 538,595 na boto noong May 9 polls, na nagbigay sa kanya ng landslide victory kontra Lopez na nakatanggap lamang ng 166,908 votes.

Samantala, nagpahayag ng kasiyahan si Lacuna sa naging desisyon ng Comelec at nagsabing ito na ang tutuldok sa nasabing protesta.

“While it is Mr. Lopez’ right to file a protest as he sees fit, the reality is that the people of the City of Manila have overwhelmingly expressed and placed their support for the current, duly elected city administration. All the voters in our city deserve to have their collective choice, recognized and given due course for the remainder of the incumbent’s term,” ani Lacuna.

Hinikayat naman ni Lacuna na bumalik na sa kani-kanilang trabaho ang mga may kaugnayan sa naturang protesta upang tulungan ang mamamayan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, dahil marami pang suliranin na kinakaharap ang mga ito na labis na nakakaapekto sa kanilang kabuhayan at uri ng pamumuhay. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)