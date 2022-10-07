‘Sorsogon’ ni Heart eeksena sa Netflix

Masusubukan ngayon kung pati sa Netflix ay malakas din ang sex appeal ni Heart Evangelista. Kung kaya ba niyang makipagsabayan sa power nina Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo sa streaming app na `yon.

Well, kasi nga ang romantic drama series ng GMA na “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon” ay mapapanood na rin sa Netflix Philippines beginning October 14.

Si Heart ay si Celeste, a fashion designer, and socialite engaged to the most eligible bachelor in town, Tonito, (Richard Yap) and Paolo Contis who plays the role of her old flame, Mikoy.

When Celeste’s father suddenly becomes ill, she reluctantly returns to her hometown and is forced to confront the life she left behind. There, she crosses paths with her ex-boyfriend, Mikoy. Her relationship with Mikoy did not end well, so meeting him again creates friction between them.

Pero habang tumatagal si Celeste sa kanyang hometown, the more she rediscovers her roots, rekindling her love for family, its people, and Mikoy, who just simply won’t leave her heart. As if things aren’t complicated enough, Tonito shows up to join his fiancée in Sorsogon. Celeste must decide to whom her heart truly belongs.

Anyway, mapapanood nga ang mga bonggang haute couture outfits ni Heart sa series na ito. (Rb Sermino)