Friday, October 7, 2022

NEWS

Pacquiao inabsuwelto ng korte sa P2.2B tax

Ibinasura ng Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) ang mahigit P2.2 bilyong income tax liabilities na isinampa ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) laban kay dating senador Manny Pacquiao.

Ito’y dahil sa paglabag diumano sa right to due process ni Pacquiao.

Base sa desisyon ng CTA Special Third Division, hindi ipinaalam ng BIR kay Pacquiao at sa asawa nitong si Jinkee nang maglabas ng preliminary at final assessment notice.

Binanggit ng CTA ang Section 228 ng Tax Code na nagsasabing: “Taxpayers shall be informed in writing of the law and facts on which the assessment is made, otherwise the assessment shall be void.”

Sinabi rin sa resolusyon na ang assessment ay walang sapat na batayan dahil nagmula lamang sa mga newspaper at magazine clippings na nag-ulat tungkol sa multi-million-dollar na kinita ni Pacquiao sa mga laban nito sa boksing sa Amerika noong 2008 at 2009.

“In sum, the court finds that the assessment for deficiency income tax is void for violation of the petitioners’ right to due process and for lack of factual basis,” pahayag ni Associate Justice Erlinda Uy.(Issa Santiago)

