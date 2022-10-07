ARTablado Presents “Hele” at Robinsons Galleria

It is in the first eight years of children when they learn the fastest, when values are formed and development occurs physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially.

Into what kind of world they grow into matters greatly to the seven Lopenze artists who are part of ARTablado’s ongoing exhibition “Hele” or lullaby. Here, the artists from Lopez in Quezon Province, a place where one grows to have an appreciation for the serene and calm that nature provides, showcase artworks that highlight memories of innocence,

times when play was all that mattered, and being vulnerable was nothing to be ashamed of.

The artists, each with their own unique style and visual language, dedicate the art works to the children of today who will become the future caretakers of society whether as architects, engineers, doctors, soldiers, writers, or artists themselves.

Tres Roman’s perspective on woman as a nurturing mother that believes in a Higher Being, beautiful and compassionate to nature and to herself is the main theme of his works. Drawn in his signature long necks and fish eyes in exaggerated fashion with bright and colorful colors, the works convey a vivid imagery and its own narrative.

Gem Suguitan is a writer, researcher, local historian, and lecturer on various topics in Philippine history, culture, and the arts. She put up the family-owned Arella-Suguitan Museum and has organized National Arts Month celebrations in Lopez since 2004. As a visual artist, she is comfortable with both figuration and abstraction, expressing a sense of power from within her that is typical of gifted storytellers.

Cherryl Valencia is one of the youngest members in the group at 21 and she only found out her gift for the arts when her friends needed someone to draw and paint for a group project. She likes painting familiar imagery of childhood memories that enliven spaces with its bright pastel colors.

Justine Olivarez, also 21, started drawing at a very young age. One of the Top Ten awardees at the International Eucharistic Congress painting competition in Cebu, he found his love for linear painting when he ran out of paint one time and decided that he

could perhaps make it his signature style. He was also shortlisted in the Philippine Art Awards in 2015 and in 2018.

Jopeth “Jopz” Bunag, also 21, is a self-taught artist who draws from experience and emotion and he hopes to inspire others through his art with the message that God should be given the utmost importance among all others. He won the On-the-Spot Drawing Contest in Lucena in 2015.

Aann Reynales is a muralist from the Linangan Artist Residency who is also a part-time freediving coach for beginners with the Freediving Coaches of Asia. Reynales works with the female psyche and experiences, hoping to invigorate women to reclaim themselves. She paints from self-awareness creating nuanced images of being a woman.

Jay Mar Valdoria embeds his works with usual everyday experiences, experimenting with everyday objects like wood, glass, metal, and even toilet bowls drawing images in a neo- expressionism style that emerged in the 1970s and has been mostly prevalent today.

All artists believe in the message of protecting each individual’s rights and freedom. “Hele” is the group’s first foray into the commercial art exhibition space and also serves as a fundraising project for their annual outreach program with the aim to help the Indigenous Children (Aetas) of Barangay Villa Espina in Lopez, Quezon in celebration of the National Indigenous Peoples (IP) Month, ARTablado and Lopenze ArtSpace in support of Museums and Galleries Month.

The exhibition will run until October 15 at the Level 3 of Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas. Robinsons ARTablado continues to support Filipino art by providing a second home for artists where they can showcase their creativity and artistic genius.