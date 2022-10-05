Robinsons Malls’ back-to-back World Animal Day Celebration with Pawssion project

Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club in partnership with Pawssion Project prepared for a back-to-back CSR event in celebration of World Animal Day, a campaign aiming to improve the status of animal welfare worldwide.

Magical Pawliday at Robinsons Manila

Exciting activities await pet owners and animal lovers on October 9 at Robinsons Manila as it hosts Friends Fur Life: A Magical Pawliday Pet Adoption Event. Come and join Pawssion Project as they find permanent and loving homes for their (26) rescue dogs and cats. Under The Gift of Furever Home, pet adoption program of Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club, the adoptables are given the chance to meet and interact with their prospective fur parents while successful adopters are given free adoption kits that will equip them in their pet parenting journey.

Prepare to meet (L-R) Daenerys, Parsa, and Google on October 9. You might be the forever home they are searching for!

There will also be free anti-rabies vaccination from 10 AM to 12 NN; free vet consultation from 1 PM – 5 PM; low cost vaccination for cats and dogs one year and above, starting at 10 AM; as well as low cost microchipping starting at 10 AM.

Pet owners will be delighted to see live pet sketching and pet portrait at Robinsons Manila’s Magical Pawliday event. What’s more, shoppers and animal lovers can have their favorite animals and pets tattooed on them. What a great way of expressing love and support as part of the proceeds will be for the benefit of Pawssion Projects’ rescues.

Petstival at Robinsons Metro East

Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Cub and Pawsion Project ushered in World Animal Day with a kik-off event at Robinsons Metro East where Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club through its Spay and Neuter Program called Snip ‘en Snap and with the help of Pawssion Project team and vet volunteers, gave free desexing operations to cats and dogs of Pasig residents. Snip ‘en Snap program aims to help eliminate unwanted litters that eventually lead to strays – one of the pressing animal welfare issues the country is facing.

The activity was made more meaningful with Robinsons Metro East sponsoring a shelter animal named Hailey. Hailey was a stray dog who was supposed to be euthanized, but was rescued from a pound by Pawssion Project, two years ago.