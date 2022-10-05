P77.5B ililipat sa health, education, transpo – Romualdez

Natukoy ng small committee sa Kamara ang P77.5 bilyong pondo sa ilalim ng panukalang 2023 national budget na maaaring ilipat sa mas mahahalagang programa at proyekto ng gobyerno sa sektor ng edukasyon, kalusugan at transportasyon.

Binigyan-diin ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang kahalagahan na madagdagan ang pondo ng iba’t ibang ahensya upang matugunan nito ang pangangailangan ng publiko.

“I’m pleased that the House-approved version of the General Appropriations Bill responds to the most urgent needs of Filipinos. We need to ensure that social services are sufficient for the greater good of our countrymen, especially those in dire need of basic social services to survive,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Pinuri rin ni Romualdez sina Appropriations committee chairperson at Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co at Appropriations panel Senior Vice chair at Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo sa mabilis na pagpasa ng budget sa Kamara.

Bagama’t limitado lamang ang maaaring galawin, sinabi ni Co na nagawa ng kanyang komite na humanap ng mga pondo na maaaring hugutin upang magamit muna sa ibang mahalagang programa. (Billy Begas)