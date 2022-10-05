Giselle Bundchen ididiborsyo si Tom Brady

Kumuha na ng lawyer ang supermodel na si Gisele Bundchen dahil magpa-file na ito ng divorce sa kanyang husband, ang football star na si Tom Brady.

Ayon sa report ng People Magazine, mas lumalala raw ang tensyon ng dalawa at mukhang wala nang pag-asa itong maayos pa.

“Tom is trying to figure out what to do after Gisele’s hire and is reportedly looking for a legal team for himself. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Ilang buwan na raw na nag-aaway ang dalawa dahil sa desisyon ni Tom to come out of retirement para maglaro ulit para sa Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Gisele was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that. Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life. Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him,” ayon sa source ng Page Six.

Sa isang interview ni Gisele for Elle, sinabi nito na concerned lang siya sa kalusugan ng kanyang mister. Hindi raw madaling sport ang football at gusto niyang makita ni Tom ang paglaki ng mga anak nila.

Bago kinasal si Gisele kay Tom noong 2009, siya ang highest-paid supermodel at may net worth na $400 million. Pero nag-retire na siya from modeling dahil gusto niyang tumutok sa paglaki ng mga anak nilang sina Ben at Vivian. (Ruel Mendoza)