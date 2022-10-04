Vista Mall marks World Animal Day

The Villar-led Malls have launched activities that support the global recognition day for animals. Vista Malls join the call for the worldwide increased awareness and education for animal protection. It also geared towards advancing animal welfare standards.

FUR-EVER IN LOVE. A pet lover cuddles her dog at Vista Mall Taguig on Tuesday where they joined activities to mark the World Animal Welfare Week. Vista Malls have organized pet blessing activities, including blessing, spray and neuter, microchipping, deworming and vaccination of pets for free.

LOVE MY BUNNY. A giant rabbit waits for its turn to be blessed during pet blessing activities at Vista Mall Taguig on Tuesday. The Villar-led malls joined activities that advance animal welfare and protection during the celebration of World Animal Week.