Rodriguez sinipa sa gabinete! Atty.Trixie, Calida nag-resign

Inamin kahapon ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin na hindi na bahagi ng gabinete ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., si Atty. Vic Rodriguez.

Sa isang panayam, iginiit ni Bersamin na walang Administrative Order No. 1 na nagtatalaga kay Vic Rodriguez bilang presidential chief of staff.

“Wala. We don’t even talk about it. Not about him. Not about it, ang sinabi ko. I have to be clear about that. You know, we have to respect the privacy of the former executive secretary. He’s entitled to it,” paliwanag ng dating chief justice.

“To be fair to him, as well as to the president, let us not belabor that issue kasi the decision has been made. I was appointed executive secretary. I was sworn into office and that should put that matter to rest,” dagdag ng bagong ES.

Kaugnay nito ay kinumpirma rin ang pagbibitiw sa puwesto bilang Press Secretary ni Atty. Trixie Cruz- Angeles.

Sa inilabas na pahayag ni Angeles sa Malacañang Press Corps, sinabi ng dating kalihim na nagbitiw siya sa kanyang puwesto nitong Martes ng umaga, at magiging epektibo ito ngayong araw, Oktubre 4 ,2022.

“I tendered my resignation this morning, effective end of business hours today due to health reasons. It was a pleasure working with you,” anang mensahe ni Cruz sa MPC.

Kinumpirma naman ng Office of the Executive Secretary ang resignation ni Angeles subalit hindi tinukoy kung ano ang partikular na karamdaman nito.

Wala pang napipisil ang Palasyo na magiging kapalit ni Angeles.

Isa pang appointee na si Commission on Audit (COA) chairman Jose Calida ay nagbitiw kahapon.

Kinumpirma ng office of the Executive Secretary ang pagbibitiw ni Calida na tinanggap na ni PBBM.

Gayunman, hindi nagbanggit ng detalye ang Executive Secretary kung ano ang dahilan nang pagbitiw ng opisyal sa COA.

“We were instructed by the President to accept his resignation,” ani Bersamin.

“He tendered his resignation for many reasons but its up to him later to explain to you or publish what were his reasons to you but we accepted that with regret and we commended him for his patriotism for serving him from short while,” dagdag ni Bersamin. (Aileen Taliping/ Prince Golez/ Tina Mendoza)