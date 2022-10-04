Robinsons Land ARTablado presents ACE

The pandemic may have put a blight on all our lives for two years or so, but artists — as they always have — have found a way to make do, make art, and make magic.

In May 2021, painter and hip-hop artist Jhomar Lim created a Facebook group called ACE (Artists, Collectors and Enthusiasts) for Art, which now has 20,000 followers. ACE, a dynamic group whose members may be diverse in many aspects, but are united in the love for the arts, is mounting a group show, “embarking on a journey of colors, textures and strokes,” and letting their art speak to people’s hearts, minds and souls.

ARTablado Robinsons Antipolo, which has previously hosted artists from the Rizal area only, is hosting 37 artists from ACE of Art Organization Inc. from all over the country: Tanay, Baras, Antipolo, Albay, Santiago, Cebu, Valencia, Bukidnon, Camiguin and other areas of Mindanao.

“ACE,” on view until Oct. 15 at the Upper Ground Floor, North Wing of Robinsons Antipolo, features 80 paintings and sculptures by the members of ACE for Art.

The featured artists are Jhomar Lim, Vicky Uy, Elias Pernecita Jr., Row Bean Paz, Reynaldo Adolfo, Adam Ortigas, Isah Rodillo, Angie Lazaro, Ton Cuerdo, Maritess “Ape” Castillo, Ramon Sediego, Roy Abihay, Mayumi Cruz, Alfon Casabuena, Ann Gatdula, Jayson Droña , Marshirbeth Dayto, CameronCastrillo, Ramon Cajipe, James Dayrit, Gary Montenegro, Peter Paul Cubar, Jerome Bulos, Joey Pagacpac, Roger Adolfo, Justine Velasquez, Riza Jariol, Michelle Delos Reyes, Dianne Lorein, Maribel Landicho, Julius Fuerzas, Arvin Rabot, Juvy Mago-Abne, Vovoi Lim, Jully Lim, Melca Dela Rosa and Sunny Fae Maraeg.

The art pieces at ARTablado Robinsons Antipolo are a mix of the group’s varied but unique artistic styles and expressions.

ACE for Art founder Jhomar Lim’s art centers on realism, focusing on subjects such as plants, flowers, nature and food. Organization president Vicky Uy creates abstracts, landscapes and seascapes in oil and acrylic. Row Bean Paz’s colors convey messages and emotions. He gravitates toward dark, textured and mixed media, believing that “darkness has its own story to tell.” Isah Rodillo works with acrylic and expresses her love for life through vibrant, fluid colors. Ton Cuerdo’s goal is to paint landscapes where “the beautiful gift of nature is shown.” Maritess “Ape” Castillo’s paintings show a new way of looking at everyday objects, her lighting and composition conveying a whole new meaning. Ramon Sediego has developed a style where bold, linear strokes outline his figures and subjects for a distinctive, more identifiable form.

For Roy Abihay, “making art is not just an expression of emotions, but also a way to communicate with an audience.” Mayumi Cruz’s style tends to be a blend of realism and expressionism. She believes that art should tell stories and evoke emotions. Alfon Casabuena’s province, Laguna, is the centerpiece in many of his landscape paintings. Ann Gatdula’s inspiration for her realistic oil paintings are “significant highlights of life experiences.” She believes that there is always beauty in every situation. Jayson Droña uses oil paint owing to his inspiration by the old masters and the way they captured profound scenes.

Marshirbeth Dayto’s strokes are unexpected and her ideas are limitless, focusing on sceneries and personas that exist only in dreams. Dianne Lorein’s works have a touch of contemporary, abstract and surrealism. The pandemic lockdowns woke Julius Fuerzas from a deep slumber and reminded him to cherish life with colors.

The rest of the members of ACE for Art stand firm in their conviction of bringing people together through art by providing harmony and a sense of pride with each of their creations. ARTablado, a portmanteau of “art” and “entablado” is Robinsons Land’s very own stage in showcasing Filipino ingenuity and creativity. This platform allows emerging artists to freely express themselves through art and paves the way to greater recognition of their talent and hard work.