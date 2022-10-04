Lea personal na tinanggap ang TIME100

Personal na tinanggap ni Filipino International Star Lea Salonga ang parangal sa kanyang bilang isa sa TIME100 Impact awardees na ginanap sa National Gallery in Singapore noong nakaraang October 2.

Higit na 400 guests ang dumalo sa naturang event kabilang ang actor and producer Alia Bhatt, the former James Webb Space Telescope Program Director Gregory L. Robinson, and computational geneticist Dr. Pardis Sabeti.

Nagkaroon ng pagkakataon na magbigay ng kanyang speech si Lea sa pagtanggap niya ng parangal. Pinasalamatan ng Tony Award-winning actress ang TIME sa ginawad sa kanya na parangal bilang isa sa nakakapagbigay ng pagbabago sa mundo.

Heto ang buong speech ni Lea:

“Hi everybody. It’s going to be hard to follow the three incredibly impactful people who just came up here. But I’ll do the best that I can. It’s really surreal to be here right now, and I’m incredibly humbled and very overwhelmed with this honor. Thank you to everyone at TIME for recognizing me along with these incredibly amazing humans who have all made such important contributions to our world.

“As a precocious seven-year-old in the Philippines enamored with theater footlights and music, I never imagined I’d be called out (in a good way) for being impactful. Impactful—having such a major effect on something or someone, a potentially lifelong and life-changing impression. I mean, I just wanted to make people smile, I just wanted to entertain. And doing that—creating smiles and entertaining—became so much more important to me over the last two and a half years.

“What a privilege it is to be with you all here tonight—for celebration and fellowship—something we weren’t able to do for so long during the COVID pandemic, including F1, going on out there.

“Those were dark times for many of us, myself included, but my talented colleagues and friends shone a constant light for me at the end of a very dark tunnel. And so, I want to share this award with my fellow entertainers—all of them, from everywhere all over the world—who, through a time of great uncertainty and darkness, continued to do what they were put on this earth to do. To take our minds off our woes and troubles, even for just a few minutes, through song or dance or words.

“They brought us music virtually from their living rooms, made music and television shows via Zoom, played instruments and sang arias out the windows of their apartment buildings. They did so without acclaim or wealth, without being asked or being rewarded. They coaxed smiles from weary faces. They gave eyes and ears a rest from the constant barrage of sirens and bad news. They showed up. They were, in a word, impactful. And this is for them. Thank you so much for this award and for this honor. I will treasure tonight always. Thank you.” (Ruel Mendoza)