GSW sinulsulan sikwatin si Kai Sotto

UMANI ng magandang reaksiyon mula sa mga netizen ang magandang performance ni Filipino pride Kai Sotto sa laro ng Adelaide 36ers kontra Phoenix Suns sa ginanap na NBLxNBA Exhibition Games nitong Linggo (Lunes ng umaga sa Maynila) sa Amerika.

Bukod sa mga netizen na lubhang humanga, napabilib din ng 20-anyos na si Sotto ang Golden States Warriors.

Sa isang Youtube program na Warriors Today, naging topic sa Warriors rumors ang “Sign Kai Sotto after beating suns?”

Ito ay isang survey kung saan magbibigay ng kanilang boto ang mga netizens tungkol sa tanong na “Should the Warriors bring in Kai Sotto or not? Type S for sign and P for Pass,” ayon sa tema ng programa.

Kasunod nito ay napuno ng positibong komento ang comment section ng naturang Youtube channel.

“Getting Sotto on the Gleague development squad at the very least would allow them to see him develop in their system for a year or two and get a real look at his NBA readiness. All the execs might have seriously missed on him this draft,” ayon sa komento ng isang follower na may pangalang West Coast.

“Definitely an “S” for Kai. Give the kid a chance,” ayon naman sa komento ng isa pang netizen.

Halos lahat ng komento ay “S” o pag-sang-ayon na kunin ng Warriors si Sotto. (Annie Abad)