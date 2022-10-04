Ging Reyes pinarangalan sa Spain

Pinarangalan si Regina “Ging” Reyes, ang head ng ABS-CBN News, ng prestihiyosong award mula sa World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) sa 2022 World News Media Congress sa Zaragoza, Spain.

Si Ging ang kinilalang 2022 Southeast Asia Laureate for Women in News Editorial Leadership. Ayon sa WAN-IFRA,

ginagawad ang parangal sa isang pinuno ng newsroom na may pambihirang kontribusyon sa kanyang organisasyon at bansa.

Sa kanyang talumpati, binigyang-pugay ni Ging ang kanyang mga kasamahan sa ABS-CBN News at binigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng malayang pamamahayag.

“I am deeply moved and humbled to receive this recognition on behalf of my entire news team, especially the women in our newsroom and in the field. They are at the forefront of our battle to defend media freedom in our country and preserve the values of our profession. And I am only here because of their collective hard work and sacrifice,” sabi niya.

Bukod sa pagiging pinakamatagal na news chief ng ABS-CBN News, naging North America Bureau chief din si Ging mula 2002 hanggang 2010.

Nagsimula ang karera ni Ging sa ABS-CBN bilang production assistant noong 1986 at kalaunan ay naging executive producer ng “The World Tonight,” ang longest running newscast ng bansa. (Don Sermino)