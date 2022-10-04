Flexi time sa mga manggagawa itinulak

Hinimok ni Rizal Rep. Fide Nograles ang mga employer na suportahan ang flexible working arrangements na nakapaloob sa Republic Act No. 11165 o ang Telecommuting Act of 2018.

“With the release of the expanded rules for the telecommuting law, we hope that more employers will implement flexible working arrangement for their workers. Madalas ngang sabihin na ‘a happy worker is a productive worker,” ayon kay Nograles, chair House Committee on Labor and Employment.

Inilabas ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) noong Setyembre ang revised implementing rules and regulations ng naturang batas sa pamamagitan ng Department Order No. 237 na kung saan nakapaloob dito ang pagpapalawak ng pagpapatupad ng work from home at iba pang alternative workplace schemes.

Ayon kay Nograles, napapanahon ang paglabas ng nirebisang IIR dahil sa pagtataasan ng presyo ng bilihin at maging ng singil ng pasahe.

“Hours lost to traffic is also money and productivity lost. If more employers implement alternative workplace schemes, they could increase productivity and even help their employees cope with the rising cost of goods. This is an arrangement that will benefit all concerned,” dagdag ni Nograles. (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)