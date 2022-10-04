WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Alden, Bea kilig to the bones sa ‘Start Up PH’

Patuloy na bumebenta sa panlasa ng publiko ang ‘Start-Up PH’ nina Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo, Jeric Gonzales, Yasmien Kurdi.

Last Sept. 26 nga ay nag-number 1 trending ang hashtag na #SUPHWorldPremiere, with over 30,000 tweets.

“GMA really managed to meet my high expectations. Kudos to the team and the cast! For sure, many will get inspired to pursue their dreams regardless of the countless hindrances. I can say that this show will get me hooked just like the original Korean TV series,” sabi ng fan sa Twitter.

“ALDENxSUPH GoodBoyTristan” and “Bea Alonzo” also made it to the top trends as netizens could not help but gush over the fresh pairing of Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards as Tristan and multi-awarded actress and box-office icon Bea Alonzo as Dani.

At siyempre, ang mga fan ng original Good Boy ay bumilib talaga kay Alden. Kinumpara pa nila ang mga photo ni Alden sa Korean star. Halos hindi rin daw nagkakalayo ang acting ng dalawa.

Si Bea naman, as usual, ay nagpakitang gilas sa kanyang unang Kapuso drama series.

“Grabe ‘yung glow ng screen ‘pag magkasama sina Tristan at Dani! Sobrang proud kami sayo, Alden at sa buong team! TrisDan skinship on the first episode. Kilig to the bones and super perfect tandem. Walang kupas sa pag-arte ang nag-iisang Bea Alonzo,” sabi ng mga fan.

Siyempre, tuwang-tuwa si Alden sa reaksiyon ng mga fan.

“We’re very happy na nagustuhan ng Filipino audience at mga Kapuso natin. We can’t wait. Patikim pa lang ‘yan sa more beautiful episodes and storytelling para sa adaptation ng Start-Up,” sabi ni Alden. (Rb Sermino)

