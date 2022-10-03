PSC Chief ipinagdiwang Indigenous People’s Month

Nakisalo si Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala sa pagdiriwang ng selebrasyon ng pagkilala sa mga kababayan na mga katutubo at kabilang sa iba’t-ibang tribu ng bansa na parte sa Indiginous People.

“We join and support the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) in the celebration of the 25th Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act Commemoration and 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Month Celebration,” sabi ni Eala.

“It is one of the avowed goals of the Philippine Sports Commission to continue upholding and protecting the rights of our Indigenous Peoples, preserve its great relevance to our culture, and use sports as a tool in nurturing and propagating the traditions of our Filipino IPs across the country,” sabi pa nito.

“May this occasion further underscore the great role of our IPs in defining the total character and identity of the Filipino, as well as their significance in community building. On behalf of the PSC, I wish you a great celebration for the National Indigenous Peoples Month 2022!”

Una nang pinahalagahan ng dating pamunuan ni PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez ang Indigenous People sa pagsasaimplementa ng mga programa para maipadama ang pakikisama sa mga katutubo sa pagsasagawa ng natatanging torneo paritkular na ang IP Games sa Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao. (LIto Oredo)