Humarap sa publiko: Adam Levine inayos problema kay misis

Nagkaroon na ng first public appearance si Adam Levine pagkatapos ng kinasangkutan niyang cheating scandal.

Nag-perform ang 43-year old Maroon 5 singer para The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s “The Event” fundraiser sa MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Kasama niyang nag-perform sina H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull.

I-announce din ni Levine na magkakaroon ng residency ang Maroon 5 sa Las Vegas na magsisimula sa March 2023 at M5LV The Residency.

Noong nakaraang buwan ay nabugbog sa social media si Levine dahil sa alleged affair niya sa isang model. Nagkataon pang buntis ang misis ni Levine na si Behati Prinsloo sa ikatlo nilang baby.

Ayon sa report ng Entertainment Tonight, inaayos na raw ito ni Levine sa kanyang misis: “Adam wanted to speak out as soon as possible so that any stories didn’t get out of hand. He wanted to confront everything head on and address things right away. He is embarrassed and recognizes that his actions were inappropriate. He’s trying to make things right with Behati and his family. Adam loves to get attention from women and crossed a boundary, but he’s telling Behati it will never happen again.” (Ruel Mendoza)