Direk Joey binalikan ang kuwento ng ‘Oro Plata Mata’

Nag-throwback ang award-winning writer-director na si Jose Javier Reyes sa pelikulang Oro, Plata, Mata na dinirek ni Peque Gallaga noong 1982.

Ang sinulat na pelikula ni Direk Joey noon ay tinatawag na classic masterpiece at puwede na siyang ma-stream oline via Netflix.

Kuwento ni Direk Joey via Facebook na 27-year old lang daw siya at kababalik lang niya mula sa kanyang pag-aral sa Indiana University. Nakapagsulat na raw siya ng apat na pelikula para sa Regal Films.

“I have heard of Peque because of his work in television. I knew he was a visionary, a maverick. But I did not expect those meetings in his abode in New Manila where he showed me the rough sequence treatment of his project entitled, ‘The Jungle Story’ would yield a film that changed all our lives.

“It was a most daunting task as it was a challenge — to show how the Filipino was so damaged by the Second World War, that the words of my late father reverberated, ‘After the Japanese occupation, the Filipinos were never the same. Our moral fiber was destroyed by the brutality we experienced and the endurance that was demanded in order to survive.

“I was riding a Marikina Valley bus on the way to Ortigas to take a cab to New Manila when I remembered what my Mama said earlier that morning. We were remodeling the house in Pasay and she kept reminding the contractor to count the steps of the new stairway we were installing. That was my eureka moment.

“When I arrived in New Manila where Peque, his wife Mads and Don Escudero were waiting (with a three year old Wanggo running around in his toddler underwear), I announced to the group, ‘I have found our title: it is ORO, PLATA, MATA.’”

Ang ibig sabihin ng Oro, Plata, Mata ay Gold, Silver, Death.

Kinunan ang Oro, Plata, Mata sa Negros Province dahil sa setting nito na World War II sa Pilipinas. Ang naging cast nito ay binunuo nina Sandy Andolong, Mitch Valdes, Lorli Villanueva, Liza Lorena, Ronnie Lazaro, Fides Cuyugan-Asencio at ang mga yumaong aktres na sina Mary Walter at Cherie Gil. Ito rin ang naging unang pelikula ni Joel Torre.

Nanalo sa 1982 Gawad Urian ang Oro, Plata, Mata bilang best picture at nakuha rin nito ang awards for direction, cinematography, production design, musical score and sound.

After 40 years ay na-restore ang original masterpiece ni Direk Peque na pumanaw noong 2020. Nagpasalamat si Direk Joey na mapapanood na ng bagong henerasyon ang Oro, Plata, Mata sa pamamagitan ng streaming platform na Netflix. (Ruel Mendoza)