Dagdag-bawas ikakasa sa 2023 budget

Maglilipat ng pondo ang Kamara para hindi mabokya ang mga mahahalagang programa ng gobyerno sa susunod na taon.

Natanong si House Majority Leader at Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe kaugnay ng mga mahahalagang programa ng gobyerno na hindi napondohan sa ilalim ng 2023 National Expenditure Programs (NEP).

“Definitely, there will be changes on that, hindi naman masi-zero. Definitely, we will propose that,” sabi ni Dalipe ng hindi tinutukoy ang mga programa na lalagyan ng pondo.

Sa pagtalakay ng Kamara sa budget, lumabas na walang pondo sa ilalim ng NEP ang Special Education program, ang dagdag na P500 monthly pension ng mga mahihirap na senior citizen, Libreng Sakay program at subsidy para sa IBC-13.

Ayon kay Dalipe, ang small committee na binuo upang tapusin ang General Appropriations Bill (GAB) ay magpupulong sa malapit na panahon.

“We will be convening the small committee para sa mga amendments and siguro in a few days, we will be able to forward it already to the Senate. So we’re just tryin¬g to fit ‘yong amendments,” dagdag pa ni Dalipe.

Bukod kay Dalipe, miyembro ng small committee sina Appropriations Committee chairperson at Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, Appropriations Committee Senior vice chairperson at Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo at Minority Leader at 4Ps party-list Rep. Marcelino Libanan.

Sinabi ni Dalipe na inaasahan nito na magpupulong ang Bicameral Conference Committee sa Nobyembre. (Billy Begas)