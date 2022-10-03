Da Queen yarn: Lovi mana sa tapang ni Da King

Feeling cloud 9 pa rin si Lovi Poe ngayon. Ang rason, ang ganda-ganda kasi ng review sa kanya bilang si Iris Castillo del Rosario sa Philippine adaptation na “Flower of Evil” na pinagbibidahan nila ni Piolo Pascual.

“At least for the duration of this series I fulfilled my dream of being an Action Queen”, sabi ni Lovi, na gusto talagang sundan ang yapak ng kanyang namayapang ama, si Fernando Poe, Jr.

“The people on our set started calling me LPJ or DA Queen in reference to my father, FPJ, and I really enjoyed having that illusion, even if it’s just for a short moment,” sabi pa niya.

Kunsabagay, bilang isang police detective, Lovi was required to do a lot of action sequences, fight scenes, chase scenes, at sa halip na ang mga accessory niya ay mga alahas, hikaw, kuwintas, at kung ano-ano pang pangpaganda, ang bitbit nga niya ay baril.

“I’m really proud of our show, and I am extreme grateful for having the best production staff, the best directors and a wonderful cast,” saad ni Lovi.

“I loved working with all my co actors in the show because they were extremely dedicated to the project. Piolo Pascual, my leading man, was very supportive and encouraging, and so were Paulo Avelino, JC De Vera and the rest of the cast,” chika pa ni Lovi.

Ano nga ba ang susunod na project ni Lovi?

Well, ang another side of her personality, na husay sa music nga ang susunod na mapapanood sa kanya ng mga kababayan natin sa Amerika.

Kasama nga siyang magpi-perform sa “Asap NatinTo” ngayong November 5, sa Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Oh, di ba? From action to singer naman siya! (Rb Sermino)