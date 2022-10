19M ni Ivana binasura ng Facebook

Mangiyak-ngiyak si Ivana Alawi na nag-video sa kanyang Instagram, dahil sa masaklap na sinapit ng kanyang Facebook page. Kaloka naman kasi na halos 20M na ang subscriber/follower ni Ivana sa FB, tapos ay buburahin lang nang ganun-ganun, ha!

Si Marian Rivera nga ang maituturing na reyna ng Facebook, na may 27M follower.

Heto ang pahayag ni Ivana:

“My 19 Million Verified page disappeared with No Warning, No Violation, No report and no email. A few hours later my business page for @ivanaskinph also disappeared. It’s not a bug… No reports, No reason. Why??

“I’m currently talking to someone from the Meta/Facebook team and they don’t know what happened or why pages have been disappearing. “There must be something deeper to this, why are big pages being targeted? Is Facebook even safe for creators and influencers?

“I’m not the only one. First @zeinab_harake Verified 13M page was removed without explanation, no warning, no solution.

“It’s been almost a month since her page has disappeared and endless promises from Facebook team to resolve her problem but still no update.

“No one knows what’s happening or when it will get resolved or what to do. Who knows how many more are experiencing this??

“It’s really frustrating, sad and disappointing for those of us who really supported and pushed this platform for years. @meta @facebook.” (Rb Sermino)

