ENTERTAINMENT

Brad, Emily kumpirmadyong magdyowa

Kumpirmadong magdyowa na ang Hollywood actor na si Brad Pitt at ang model na si Emily Ratajkowski.

Ayon sa source ng Page Six: “They are spending a lot of time together. But friends aren’t sure if it’s serious and the two don’t appear to be dating formally.”

Parehong may pending na divorce sina Brad at Emily. Si Brad ay ongoing pa rin ang divorce proceedings kay Angelina Jolie. Si Emily naman ay nag-file ng divorce sa kanyang husband, ang film producer na si Sebastian Bear-McClard sa New York.

Kahit wala pa ang official divorce, declared single na si Brad ng korte since 2019, kaya puwedeng makipag-date si Brad sa kahit sinong gusto niya.

Pero inuuna pa rin daw niya ang pagiging ama sa mga anak nila ni Jolie na sina Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

“Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them,” sey ng source.

