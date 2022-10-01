Selena tinalakan sina Justin, Hailey

Nagsalita na si Selena Gomez sa mga inakusa sa kanya ng ex-boyfriend na si Justin Bieber at ng misis nitong si Hailey Bieber.

Ayon sa bida ng Only Murders In The Building, nakarinig siya ng “vile and disgusting” comments mula kay Hailey at Justin pagkatapos ng interview nila sa isang podcast.

Sa isang TikTok live video, nagsalita si Gomez sa kanyang followers “that being kind to other people is exactly what I want.”

Sey pa niya: “It’s not fair, because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen. If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means — and that is: Words matter. Truly matter. I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.”

On and off ang naging relasyon noon nina Justin at Selena. Tuluyan na silang naghiwalay noong 2018, the same year na nakarelasyon ni Bieber si Hailey at nagpakasal sila.

Ayon kay Hailey, nagkausap naman daw sila ni Selena pagkatapos silang ikasal ni Justin: “Yes, so that’s why I’m like, it is all respect, all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened then we’re good and if we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine.” (Ruel Mendoza)