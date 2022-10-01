Jerwin dehado kay Fernando

POSIBLENG nasa alanganing posisyon ang si Jerwin Ancajas sa rematch nito kay IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez sa Oktubre 8 sa Dignity Health Sports Park sa Carson, California.

Ito ang basa ni boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino nang siya ay tanungin hinggil sa opinyon nito sa nalalapit na labanan.

“Ancajas is the underdog because we saw what happened in the first fight. I have never seen Ancajas take so many punches. I really believe he should go up in weight. I think he is overstaying at 115 pounds, he should have moved up earlier,” ani Tolentino.

Ayon pa sa boxingvexpert, sa huling pagtatapat ng dalawang bksingero ay nakita na hindi makaiwas sa suntok si Ancajas, ngunit umaasa pa rin siya na magbabago ang tempo ng 30-anyos na boksingero.

“Before the [last] fight there were issues like cramping and we saw he can barely avoid punches. We want to see him in this upcoming rematch. This is very critical because in the last fight he came close to being stopped,” ayon pa kay Tolentino. (Annie Abad)