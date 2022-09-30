Pinoy series ‘On The Job’ palaban sa Int’l Emmy Award

‘Wow is all I can say!’ ang sabi ni Joe Caliro.

“A life’s passion for creating great content at a international level has paid off again… even at the age of 66. Congratulations Erik Matti, Dondon Monteverde, Quark Henares, Stacey Bascon, and all the others who worked on ‘The Missing 8 and OTJ (On The Job)!

“We are now completing for an Emy! Boom!” dugtong na sabi pa ni Joe.

Of course, super happy ng grupo nina Direk Erik, Dondon, dahil nominado nga sa TV Movie/Mini-Series ang “On The Job” ng Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner Media, Philippines sa International Emmy Award.

Makakalaban nila ang mga sumusunod:

“Help”, The Forge / All3Media International, United Kingdom.

“Il est elle” [“(S)he”], Newen Connect / And So On Films, France.

“Isabel, La Historia Íntima De La Escritora Isabel Allende” [“Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende”], Megamedia Chile, Chile.

Congrats in advance On The Job! (Rb Sermino)