Marissa Flores jury member ng ‘22 Int’l Emmy Awards

NI Dondon Sermino

Napili si GMA Network Consultant for News and Public Affairs Marissa L. Flores na isa sa mga e jury members at the 2022 International Emmy Awards.

Si Miss Flores, na nag-retire bilang Senior Vice President of GMA News and Public Affairs, ay inimbitahan na maging hurado sa Final Round na News category.

She was part of the prestigious panel of television professionals from around the world tapped to recognize excellence in international programming. Winners were announced last September 28 during the 2022 International Emmy Awards Presentation.

Bilang head ng News and Public Affairs group, her leadership and creativity has led the group into becoming the country’s most awarded and most credible broadcast news organization – both on air and online. Her team has produced some of the most groundbreaking programs on Philippine TV from news to documentaries, investigative programs, news magazine, and even reality shows, game shows, talk shows, and drama series.

Sa mahigit tatlong dekada niya sa GMA, naging instrumental si Ms. Flores sa mga napanalunan ng Pilipinas mula sa mga international award-giving bodies: the Peabody Awards, New York Festival, US International Film & Video Festival, and the Asian Academy Creative Awards, among others.

Ang International Emmy Awards is an annual event organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.